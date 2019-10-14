Research Analysts’ Upgrades for October, 14th (BVNRY, BWB, BY, BYPLF, CAPR, CASH, CCEP, CCMP, CDLX, CEIX)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, October 14th:

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bavarian Nordic A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMVAMUNE(R), PROSTVAC (R), MVA-BN Brachyury, CV-301, MVA-BN Filo which are in clinical trial stage. Bavarian Nordic A/S is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark. “

Get BAVARIAN NORDIC/S alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers. The Company offers saving accounts, credit cards, loans, mortgages, lending, equipment leasing, cash management and online banking services. Byline Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of novel therapeutics to prevent and treat heart disease. The Company has two drug candidates in development: Cenderitide and CU-NP. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Nile Therapeutics, Inc., is based in San Mateo, California. “

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Meta Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for federally chartered savings bank MetaBank, Member FDIC. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., MetaBank operates in both the Banking and Payments industries: MetaBank, its retail banking division; Meta Payment Systems, its electronic payments division; AFS/IBEX, its insurance premium finance division; and Refund Advantage, its tax refund-transfer software division. The synergies among the four provide a unique business model for the company. “

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation is the leading supplier of CMP slurries for polishing various materials used in semiconductor manufacturing processes. The company’s products play a critical role in the production of the most advanced semiconductor devices, enabling the manufacture of smaller, faster and more complex devices by its customers. Cabot Microelectronics has demonstrated consistent, steady growth and is the leader in the CMP Industry, as well as part of the dynamic, high-growth Consumer Electronics Industry, enabling the manufacture of leading edge devices in on of the most innovative industries in the world. “

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $41.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cardlytics, Inc. is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The purchase data includes debit, credit and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends. The Company also operates an advertising channel, Cardlytics Direct. Cardlytics Direct delivers tailored marketing for marketers and financial institutions. Cardlytics, Inc. is based in ATLANTA, United States. “

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CONSOL Energy Inc. is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates productive longwall mining operations primarily in the Northern Appalachian Basin. CONSOL Energy Inc. is based in CANONSBURG, Pa. “

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Carlyle Group is a global alternative asset manager. The Company invests across four segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Market Strategies and Fund of Funds Solutions in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America and South America. Its Corporate Private Equity segment advises the Company’s buyout and growth capital funds. The Real Assets segment advises the Company’s United States and internationally-focused real estate and infrastructure funds, energy and renewable resources funds. Its Global Market Strategies segment advises a group of funds that pursue investment opportunities across various types of credit, equities and alternative instruments and currencies, commodities and interest rate products and their derivatives. Its Fund of Funds Solutions segment advises a global private equity fund of funds program and related co-investment and secondary activities. The Carlyle Group is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAY’s principal activity is the operation of an international airline based and registered in Hong Kong. Other activities include airline catering, aircraft handling and engineering. The Group offers scheduled passenger and cargo services to 62 destinations around the world. It operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, South East Asia, Middle East, Europe, Pacific and South Africa. “

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a development-stage pharmaceutical company that seeks to in-license, develop and commercialize therapeutic products for the treatment of cardiac and renal dysfunction, also known as cardiorenal disease. CorMedix’s goal is to treat kidney disease by reducing the commonly associated cardiovascular and metabolic complications. The Company’s therapeutic candidates for cardiorenal disease may be small molecules, biologicals, devices and/or diagnostics (tests) that enable therapy. Its product pipeline includes: CRMD001, a unique formulation Deferiprone which is in development to prevent Contrast-Induced Acute Kidney Injury and to slow progression of Chronic Kidney Disease; CRMD002, a diagnostic test for urinary labile iron; CRMD003 (Neutrolin®, an antimicrobial/anticoagulant solution) is in development to prevent Catheter Related Bloodstream Infection; CRMD004, a pressure sensitive gel which has many uses, including extending the benefits of Neutrolin®. CorMedix Inc. is based in Summit, New Jersey. “

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

Receive News & Ratings for BAVARIAN NORDIC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAVARIAN NORDIC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.