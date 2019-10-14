Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) vs. PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Head to Head Comparison

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) and PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Regions Financial and PNC Financial Services Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regions Financial $6.41 billion 2.40 $1.76 billion $1.36 11.32 PNC Financial Services Group $19.99 billion 3.13 $5.30 billion $10.71 13.11

PNC Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Regions Financial. Regions Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PNC Financial Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.6% of Regions Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Regions Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Regions Financial has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Regions Financial and PNC Financial Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regions Financial 26.43% 10.86% 1.25% PNC Financial Services Group 25.46% 11.10% 1.37%

Dividends

Regions Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. PNC Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $4.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Regions Financial pays out 45.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PNC Financial Services Group pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Regions Financial has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and PNC Financial Services Group has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Regions Financial and PNC Financial Services Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regions Financial 3 5 9 0 2.35 PNC Financial Services Group 0 10 4 0 2.29

Regions Financial currently has a consensus price target of $16.94, indicating a potential upside of 10.03%. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus price target of $142.57, indicating a potential upside of 1.72%. Given Regions Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Regions Financial is more favorable than PNC Financial Services Group.

Summary

PNC Financial Services Group beats Regions Financial on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services. It serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors. The Consumer Bank segment provides consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, branch small business and indirect loans, consumer credit cards, and other consumer loans, as well as the corresponding deposit relationships. The Wealth Management segment offers credit related products, and retirement and savings solutions; and trust and investment management, asset management, and estate planning services to individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities. The company also provides investment and insurance products; low income housing tax credit corporate fund syndication services; and other specialty financing services. As of February 21, 2019, it operated 1,500 banking offices and 2,000 automated teller machines across the South, Midwest, and Texas. Regions Financial Corporation was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels. The Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, and equipment leases; and cash and investment management, receivables management, disbursement, fund transfer, information reporting, and global trade services, as well as foreign exchange, derivative, security underwriting, loan syndication, merger and acquisition advisory, and equity capital market advisory related services for corporations, government, and not-for-profit entities. This segment also offers commercial loan servicing and technology solutions for the commercial real estate finance industry. The Asset Management Group segment provides investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, private banking, tailored credit, and trust management and administration solutions; and multi-generational family planning products, such as estate, financial, tax planning, fiduciary, investment management and consulting, private banking, personal administrative, asset custody, and customized performance reporting services. This segment also provides chief investment officer, custody, private real estate, cash and fixed income client solutions, and retirement administration services; and mutual funds and investment strategies. The BlackRock segment offers single- and multi-asset class portfolios; and investment and risk management services technology platform. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,372 branches and 9,162 ATMs. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

