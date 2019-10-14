Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting."

REPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Recro Pharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Recro Pharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Recro Pharma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.70.

NASDAQ:REPH remained flat at $$11.05 during trading hours on Thursday. 85,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,796. Recro Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $246.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of -0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.06 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Recro Pharma will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Recro Pharma by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,895 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. 60.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

