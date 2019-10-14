Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $608.07 Million

Brokerages expect Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) to announce $608.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $555.00 million to $683.91 million. Range Resources posted sales of $811.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year sales of $2.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $851.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.93 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 45.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

RRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Range Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

In other news, Director Margaret K. Dorman purchased 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,592.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi purchased 12,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $56,483.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,689.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 42,938 shares of company stock worth $176,159. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources during the third quarter worth $94,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Range Resources by 20,967.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 23,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 23,064 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the third quarter worth $328,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Range Resources by 598.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 160,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 137,096 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 380.0% during the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period.

RRC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.47. 296,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,832,658. The company has a market cap of $855.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Range Resources has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $18.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 7.08%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

