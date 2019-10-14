Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Rakuten Inc (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) were down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.33 and last traded at $9.33, approximately 16 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26.

About Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNF)

Rakuten, Inc operates as an Internet service provider in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Internet Services and FinTech. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Books, an online book store; Rakuten Travel, an Internet travel site; Rakuten GORA, which provides online golf course reservation services; Rakuten Mobile that offers mobile virtual network operator services; and Ebates, an online cash back site, as well as engages in the business for sales of advertising on these sites.

