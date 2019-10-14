Qwertycoin (QWC) Price Down 3.4% Over Last Week

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $1,718.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 103,417,504,113 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org.

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

