Quasarcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $843,680.00 (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Quasarcoin has a total market cap of $843,680.00 and approximately $2,633.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One Quasarcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quasarcoin alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000299 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000072 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quasarcoin Coin Profile

Quasarcoin (CRYPTO:QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,333,978 coins and its circulating supply is 168,333,978 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quasarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quasarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.