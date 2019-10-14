Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quarterhill Inc. is a diversified investment holding company. It focused on growing its business by acquiring technology companies in the Industrial Internet of Things segment across multiple verticals. The company’s products and services capture, analyze and interpret data. Quarterhill Inc, formerly known as Wi-LAN Inc, is based in Ottawa, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Quarterhill from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quarterhill from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

QTRH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.18. 2,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Quarterhill has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19.

Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Quarterhill had a negative return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $42.36 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quarterhill will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.009 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTRH. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Quarterhill by 3.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,740,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 61,476 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Quarterhill by 6.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 893,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 57,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Quarterhill by 382.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 53,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quarterhill in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

