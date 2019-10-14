Qantas Airways (ASX:QAN) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.77

Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$6.77 ($4.80) and last traded at A$6.69 ($4.74), with a volume of 6005784 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$6.50 ($4.61).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of A$5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion and a PE ratio of 12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.04, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Get Qantas Airways alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 2nd. Qantas Airways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.79%.

In other Qantas Airways news, insider Alan Joyce sold 1,519,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.93 ($4.20), for a total value of A$9,000,146.10 ($6,383,082.34).

About Qantas Airways (ASX:QAN)

Qantas Airways Limited provides passenger and freight air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company also offers air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty programs. As of June 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 313 aircraft. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Mascot, Australia.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Qantas Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qantas Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.