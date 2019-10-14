Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00.

PSTG has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 target price on Pure Storage and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Maxim Group raised Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pure Storage from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Pure Storage from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of PSTG traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,113,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,912. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pure Storage has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $23.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 10,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $185,371.80. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,260 shares of company stock worth $527,460. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 25.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 203.8% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 203.8% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

