ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) Stock Price Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $23.54

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.54 and traded as low as $23.41. ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $23.66, with a volume of 81,752 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 988,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,881 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 49.76% of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF worth $21,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.