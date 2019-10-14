Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Position in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,943,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,902 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 59.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,159,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,857,000 after buying an additional 807,840 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 21.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,260,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,235,000 after buying an additional 761,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 16.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,963,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,048,000 after buying an additional 717,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 271.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 842,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,968,000 after buying an additional 615,561 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNH stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.10. 367,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,520. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.62. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Senior Housing Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

