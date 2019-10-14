Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 5,138 Shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) by 54.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Appian were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Appian by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Appian by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 927,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,456,000 after acquiring an additional 136,205 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Appian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,533,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in Appian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Appian by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 68,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APPN. BidaskClub cut Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Appian from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays set a $41.00 price target on Appian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.87.

In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 89,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $4,957,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,116.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $20,887,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 645,984 shares of company stock valued at $34,553,920. Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.11. 11,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,873. Appian Corp has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $62.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.14 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.81.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Appian had a negative return on equity of 80.44% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $66.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Appian’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Appian Corp will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

