Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $723,000 Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Crocs were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Crocs by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,739,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,790,000 after purchasing an additional 847,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Crocs by 911.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 552,290 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,855,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,142,000 after purchasing an additional 513,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Crocs by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 681,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,464,000 after purchasing an additional 364,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,344,000 after purchasing an additional 345,547 shares in the last quarter.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.88. 37,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,271. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.01. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $31.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Crocs had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 7,068 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $183,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Crocs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.