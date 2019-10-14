Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $553,000 Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 312.7% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.42. 65,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,033. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $28.41 and a 52 week high of $34.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.