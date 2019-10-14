Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Holdings in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 968,884 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of Navigant Consulting worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Navigant Consulting by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 990,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,979,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navigant Consulting by 14.0% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 975,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,610,000 after purchasing an additional 119,743 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navigant Consulting by 102.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 697,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,573,000 after purchasing an additional 352,860 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navigant Consulting by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 549,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Navigant Consulting by 126.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 130,274 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Navigant Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Navigant Consulting from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barrington Research downgraded Navigant Consulting from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Navigant Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NYSE:NCI remained flat at $$27.99 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average is $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.63. Navigant Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $196.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.77 million. Navigant Consulting had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 11.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Navigant Consulting, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navigant Consulting Profile

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Energy, and Financial Services Advisory and Compliance. The Healthcare segment offers consulting and business process management services to healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies.

