Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 15,999 Shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,999 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.50% of Natural Health Trends worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Natural Health Trends by 292.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 249,065 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Natural Health Trends by 2,809.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 50,492 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Natural Health Trends during the second quarter worth about $353,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Natural Health Trends during the second quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Natural Health Trends during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NHTC traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 17,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,441. Natural Health Trends Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $24.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $23.43 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natural Health Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company's wellness products include liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprise herbal supplements.

