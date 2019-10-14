Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.65

Premier Foods Plc (LON:PFD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.65 and traded as high as $32.00. Premier Foods shares last traded at $31.80, with a volume of 274,386 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 32.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery and Sweet Treats segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavourings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

