PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 (BMV:PRF) Stake Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 (BMV:PRF) by 67.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 by 2.7% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 876,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,823,000 after acquiring an additional 23,215 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 by 3.3% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 825,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,596,000 after buying an additional 26,677 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 by 0.7% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 70,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 by 25.3% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 36,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its position in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 by 2.7% in the second quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 33,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 has a 12-month low of $100.44 and a 12-month high of $120.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.93.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.6806 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%.

