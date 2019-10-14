Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Power Integrations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $97.00 target price on Power Integrations and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.60.

POWI stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $90.93. The company had a trading volume of 149,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,003. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $47.35 and a 1 year high of $102.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.74 and its 200 day moving average is $80.37. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $102.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Power Integrations’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $872,536.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $1,810,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,970 shares of company stock valued at $8,269,599 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,182,000 after buying an additional 30,956 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth $9,640,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

