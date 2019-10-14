Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) Short Interest Update

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the August 30th total of 1,610,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 500,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

BPOP traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.52. The company had a trading volume of 759,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,878. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.31. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.20. Popular has a 12-month low of $44.22 and a 12-month high of $58.99.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. Popular had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $614.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Popular’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Popular will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Popular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

