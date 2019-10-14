Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Pool by 88.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,527,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $291,783,000 after buying an additional 718,312 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 15,828.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 258,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,804,000 after purchasing an additional 256,418 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 1,809.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,147,000 after purchasing an additional 159,494 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 5.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,670,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,080,000 after purchasing an additional 83,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Pool by 3.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,872,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $357,717,000 after purchasing an additional 56,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 4,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.63, for a total transaction of $855,855.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,145 shares in the company, valued at $12,356,251.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 14,263 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total transaction of $2,766,451.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,519,399.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,560,885. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

POOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Pool and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $202.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,451. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $136.83 and a 12-month high of $205.78.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. Pool had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 82.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.