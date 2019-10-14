Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

POLXF stock remained flat at $$0.98 during trading on Thursday. Polydex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Polydex Pharmaceuticals

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the veterinary pharmaceutical industry worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and markets biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market. The company primarily offers dextran and derivative products, including Iron Dextran, a derivative of dextran that is injected into pigs at birth as a treatment for anemia; and dextran sulphate, a specialty chemical derivative of dextran used in biotechnology applications and the pharmaceutical industry.

