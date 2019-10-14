PlatinumBAR (XPTX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12.00

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. PlatinumBAR has a market cap of $24,499.00 and $12.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Crex24. During the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PlatinumBAR alerts:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 86.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Coin Profile

PlatinumBAR (CRYPTO:XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io . PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlatinumBAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatinumBAR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.