Pires Investments (LON:PIRI) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Pires Investments PLC (LON:PIRI)’s share price rose 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.79 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.79 ($0.04), approximately 45,382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.65 ($0.03).

The stock has a market cap of $1.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.48.

About Pires Investments (LON:PIRI)

Pires Investments plc, an investing company, engages in the seeking, investigation, and making of investments in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Pires Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pires Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.