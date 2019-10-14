Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.

Pioneer Municipal High has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MAV stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.96. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,408. Pioneer Municipal High has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.82.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Pioneer Municipal High in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Pioneer Municipal High Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

