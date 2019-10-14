Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:PHD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,880. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.53.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

