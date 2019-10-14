Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PING. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ping Identity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Ping Identity stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.82. 12,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,276. Ping Identity has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

