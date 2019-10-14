Phore (PHR) 1-Day Volume Hits $122,870.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Phore has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $122,870.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.0850 or 0.00001015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, IDAX and Nanex. In the last week, Phore has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009680 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000086 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000219 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000126 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 18,971,779 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, IDAX, Nanex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

