PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $350,000.00

Equities analysts expect PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) to announce $350,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200,000.00 and the highest is $500,000.00. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $410,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 million to $2.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.66 million, with estimates ranging from $1.32 million to $2.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 193.85% and a negative net margin of 1,447.33%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million.

PHAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $262,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 107,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 796,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 144,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 3,673.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 81,963 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 906,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after purchasing an additional 66,587 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHAS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 138,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 16.51 and a quick ratio of 16.52. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.09 million and a PE ratio of -0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

