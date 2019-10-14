PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PNNT. TheStreet downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennantPark Investment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.50.

NASDAQ PNNT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.06. 148,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,445. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $7.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.53. The stock has a market cap of $407.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $28.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.38 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

In other news, Chairman Arthur H. Penn bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,483. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $285,600 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 2,255.0% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 14.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. 43.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

