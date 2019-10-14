PENG Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (PENG)

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded 45.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 14th. One PENG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. PENG has a total market cap of $133,965.00 and approximately $114.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PENG has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00218719 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.87 or 0.01040628 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000762 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00030385 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00088947 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PENG

PENG’s total supply is 10,107,171,369 coins and its circulating supply is 7,591,022,599 coins. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng . The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io

Buying and Selling PENG

PENG can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PENG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

