Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) in a research report report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RSA. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 603 ($7.88) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price (up previously from GBX 600 ($7.84)) on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 638.44 ($8.34).

LON RSA traded down GBX 7.80 ($0.10) on Friday, reaching GBX 516.40 ($6.75). 1,748,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,310,000. RSA Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 490.40 ($6.41) and a one year high of GBX 600.20 ($7.84). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and a PE ratio of 20.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 525.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 546.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. RSA Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.59%.

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

