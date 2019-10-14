Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Admiral Group (LON:ADM)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM) in a research report report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ADM. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 1,849 ($24.16) to GBX 1,943 ($25.39) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,314 ($30.24) to GBX 2,288 ($29.90) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,120.75 ($27.71).

LON:ADM traded down GBX 38 ($0.50) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,038 ($26.63). The stock had a trading volume of 436,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.10. Admiral Group has a one year low of GBX 1,901 ($24.84) and a one year high of GBX 2,300 ($30.05). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,107.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,149.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a GBX 63 ($0.82) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Geraint Jones sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,093 ($27.35), for a total value of £577,668 ($754,825.56). Also, insider David Stevens sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,126 ($27.78), for a total value of £4,783,500 ($6,250,490.00).

Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

