Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) in a report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Jupiter Fund Management currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 370 ($4.83).

Shares of LON:JUP traded down GBX 19.10 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 316.10 ($4.13). 1,465,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,000. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.90. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12-month low of GBX 274.10 ($3.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 435 ($5.68). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 347.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 368.32.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

