Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Set at $139.00 by Nomura

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) has been given a $139.00 price objective by analysts at Nomura in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Nomura’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Paypal from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Paypal from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paypal from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush set a $140.00 price target on Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $101.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,096,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,703,604. The firm has a market cap of $118.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.72. Paypal has a twelve month low of $75.47 and a twelve month high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paypal will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total value of $3,326,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,074 shares in the company, valued at $50,675,794.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total value of $214,685.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,605,783.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,417 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paypal in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Paypal by 55.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Paypal by 125.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Paypal by 81.6% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

