Paxos Standard Market Capitalization Hits $256.17 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Paxos Standard token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Bittrex, DDEX and TOKOK. In the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $256.17 million and $349.34 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000063 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard (CRYPTO:PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard's total supply is 255,475,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 255,475,563 tokens. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard's official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard .

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Gate.io, BCEX, C2CX, ZB.COM, CoinEx, Bitfinex, TOKOK, P2PB2B, Coinbit, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, BitMart, CoinBene, SouthXchange, Hotbit, MXC, Kyber Network, DDEX, Binance, Iquant, BitMax, CoinPlace, BW.com, KuCoin, BigONE, OKCoin, CoinExchange, DigiFinex, HitBTC, Bit-Z, FCoin, Sistemkoin, OKEx, WazirX, Bittrex, Bitrue, Coinsuper, Coinall and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

