Paul B. Manning Buys 20,886 Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) Stock

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) Director Paul B. Manning purchased 20,886 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $314,960.88.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.96. 319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,464. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 4.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRCA has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 150,679 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 482,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 35,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 25,858 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 132,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 62,362 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

