Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ:TEUM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ:TEUM) to post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pareteum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Pareteum posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Pareteum will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pareteum.

Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Pareteum had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.31 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TEUM shares. ValuEngine raised Pareteum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Pareteum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pareteum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

NASDAQ:TEUM traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.19. 2,315,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,917,387. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $132.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.98. Pareteum has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $5.93.

About Pareteum

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service (Saas), PaaS, or IaaS basis.

