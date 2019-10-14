Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 7,151 Shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,151 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in SEACOR Marine were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMHI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SEACOR Marine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 10,496 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SEACOR Marine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

SMHI traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.19. 649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,499. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.22). SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $64.35 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SEACOR Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

Seacor Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies.

