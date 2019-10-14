Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Makes New $841,000 Investment in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth $2,721,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth $760,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth $1,060,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth $7,742,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth $525,000. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat stock traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,702. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.26. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $239.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 7.90.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $67.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BYND shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.94.

In related news, Director Diane Carhart sold 9,069 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,451,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner sold 723,862 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $111,474,748.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 821,957 shares of company stock worth $127,169,948.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

