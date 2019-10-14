Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $802,000 Stock Holdings in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Ready Capital worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ready Capital by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 803,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after acquiring an additional 548,255 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,235,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Ready Capital by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 13,470 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ready Capital by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 19,176 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ready Capital stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,276. Ready Capital Corp has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $16.55. The company has a market capitalization of $702.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Ready Capital had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $21.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ready Capital Corp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

RC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

