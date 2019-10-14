Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Cuts Position in Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,381 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.16% of Re/Max worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 8.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,678,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,702,000 after buying an additional 128,203 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Re/Max by 6.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,255,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,604,000 after purchasing an additional 81,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Re/Max by 13.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after purchasing an additional 88,122 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Re/Max by 3.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 410,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Re/Max by 4.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares during the period.

Get Re/Max alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Re/Max from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Re/Max from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Re/Max from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of RMAX stock traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $30.38. 973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,711. The firm has a market cap of $545.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.22. Re/Max Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $44.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.26 million. Re/Max had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 73.12%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Re/Max Holdings Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Re/Max Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Re/Max Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Re/Max and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.