Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 3,205 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGP. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,814,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,552,000 after buying an additional 1,605,007 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,111,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,611,000 after buying an additional 260,695 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,191,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,811,000 after buying an additional 1,034,932 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,087,000 after buying an additional 287,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,496,000. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MGP shares. Evercore ISI set a $38.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,617. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.92. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $33.30.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $225.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.62 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.30%.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

