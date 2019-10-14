Parachute (PAR) Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last Week

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. In the last week, Parachute has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Parachute token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Parachute has a market capitalization of $197,848.00 and approximately $1,397.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010303 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 66.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,434,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

