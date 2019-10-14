Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 450 at Credit Suisse Group

Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 450 ($5.88) in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price (down from GBX 530 ($6.93)) on shares of Pagegroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 530.63 ($6.93).

Shares of PAGE traded down GBX 8.89 ($0.12) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 400.51 ($5.23). 286,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,502. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85. Pagegroup has a 12-month low of GBX 405.20 ($5.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 575 ($7.51). The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 429.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 478.76.

Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 16.80 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Pagegroup will post 3722.0001045 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pagegroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

