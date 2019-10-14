Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,768 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SEI Investments by 336.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEIC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

In other SEI Investments news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $578,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 671,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,986,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,423 over the last 90 days. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SEIC stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.76. The stock had a trading volume of 12,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,485. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $42.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.85.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.