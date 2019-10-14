Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 2,043 Shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the second quarter worth $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the second quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the second quarter worth $71,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 63.6% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the second quarter worth $205,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.68, for a total value of $325,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $142.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

PS Business Parks stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $182.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,924. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.44. PS Business Parks Inc has a 12 month low of $120.23 and a 12 month high of $186.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.61.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $107.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.10 million. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 14.84%. As a group, analysts predict that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.91%.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

