Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in AutoZone by 157.0% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,780,000 after purchasing an additional 396,216 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 433,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,624,000 after acquiring an additional 260,171 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 614.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,593,000 after acquiring an additional 167,873 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,776,000 after acquiring an additional 150,870 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,859,000 after acquiring an additional 146,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $900.00 to $1,225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,250.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,135.63.

NYSE:AZO traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,088.61. 5,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,105.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,083.20. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $705.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,186.60.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $22.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $21.80 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 98.67% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $18.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.04, for a total transaction of $538,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,923.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

