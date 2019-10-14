Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,140 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 151.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 1,469.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 391.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ETR traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.47. The stock had a trading volume of 361,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,145. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $80.04 and a one year high of $118.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.80 and its 200-day moving average is $103.97.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). Entergy had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Leo P. Denault sold 24,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,663,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP A. Christopher Bakken III sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $729,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,156 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,830 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.89.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

